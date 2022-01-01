Catskills Comfrey is a small medicinal farm in upstate NY, 3 hours from NYC, an hour from Woodstock. We grow comfrey, arnica, calendula, yarrow and CBD-dominant hemp. We know where our CBD comes from ... our upper pasture.



Introductory Offer at Leafly - use Coupon Code LEAFLY for a 10% discount on any CBD purchase.



The Entourage Effect Lives Here

We infuse these herbs in various formulations, each of which contains the exact, same concentration of comfrey. We are comfrey-based. We do not use essential oils, fragrances, essences or synthetic materials. We use the infusion process to extract the entire, full-spectrum array of medicinal benefits. The Entourage Effect lives here.



Either of our CBD-oriented ointments can be effective for arthritis and joint discomfort. Our CBD ointment contains comfrey (leaf), arnica (flower) and hemp (bud), containing 200mg full-spectrum CBD per oz of ointment. Our CBD Premium ointment contains comfrey (leaf), arnica (flower), calendula (flower) and hemp (bud), containing 500mg full-spectrum CBD per oz of ointment.



We have begun to believe that the unique Catskills microclimate provides an enhanced agricultural benefit. Our plants, flowers, herbs and hemp thrive in the Catskills sun, soil and water.



We're clean & green ... we want to get under your skin.