Experience the best of CBD in our CBD Under Eye Cream. Formulated to fight puffiness with CBD’s natural ability to fight inflammation. With daily use in the morning and at night your eyes may appear brighter and lighter, radiate health, regain firmness and elasticity, remain hydrated and moisturized.



Our original formula contains ingredients that have been proven to provide the following benefits. We took this formula and improved it by adding 6mg of CBD.



* Ideal for dark circles, puffiness, fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes.



• Helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eye.

• Anti-inflammation properties help smooth puffiness

• Reduces the appearance of dark circles

• Great accompaniment to other skincare products that focus on the rest of the face and neck area.



CBD BioCare Difference:



Our CBD supplier is the only large scale, US based, 100% federally legal producer and distributor, of the highest quality medicinal hemp in the United States. Unlike other CBD extracts, derived from the stalk alone, our CBD comes from the whole plant, including flowers and leaves.



Experience the difference with CBD BioCare, the name you can trust.



Ingredients:



Purified Water, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Pullalan Porphydium Cruemtum Extract, Pamitoyl Tripeptide -1, Tetrapeptide -7, Butylene Glycol, Jojoba Oil, Cannabis Sativa, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Retinol, Glyceryl Stearate, Sodium Silcate , Dimeticone, Polisorbate 20, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Potassium Sorbate, Hyzelene Glycol.



FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.