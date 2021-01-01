About this product

30% off with coupon code: hemp

Contains

0.17% delta-9-THC

14.51% CBGa

15.10% Total Cannabinoids



Our Jack Frost CBG flower strain has frosty, white and silver trichomes covering the buds.

These buds have a citrusy and hoppy aroma with hints of chamomile and pine that reminds you of fresh mountain air.

CBG is the parent molecule of THC and CBD. CBD and CBG, are non-psychoactive. This offers a unique smoking experience for any connoisseur.

Isolated, each cannabinoid has its own beneficial properties, many that overlap, but when CBD and CBG are taken together many experience a unique and satisfying smoke.

Grown in Las Vegas, Nevada.