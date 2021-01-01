Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CBD Delight LLC

CBD Delight LLC

3.5g Sour Diesel High CBD Hemp Flower - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

35% off with coupon code: leafly

Contains
00.09% delta-9-THC
22.10% CBDa
25.69% Total Cannabinoids

Our Sour Diesel CBD flower strain has dark green buds, lathered with amber orange hairs across the surface.
Great hand trim, the incredible gassy sour notes wafting will certainly provoke salivation. Catch a taste while it lasts!
Experience the flavorful terpenes and the uplifting, mellow stride that follows this delightful toke. You will surely reach an enlightened state of mind and an ultra-relaxed physical state.
Come meet the hemp form of a classic strain that rightfully earned a legendary title for itself.
Grown in Las Vegas, Nevada.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!