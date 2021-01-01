CBD Delight LLC
About this product
35% off with coupon code: leafly
Contains
00.09% delta-9-THC
22.10% CBDa
25.69% Total Cannabinoids
Our Sour Diesel CBD flower strain has dark green buds, lathered with amber orange hairs across the surface.
Great hand trim, the incredible gassy sour notes wafting will certainly provoke salivation. Catch a taste while it lasts!
Experience the flavorful terpenes and the uplifting, mellow stride that follows this delightful toke. You will surely reach an enlightened state of mind and an ultra-relaxed physical state.
Come meet the hemp form of a classic strain that rightfully earned a legendary title for itself.
Grown in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Contains
00.09% delta-9-THC
22.10% CBDa
25.69% Total Cannabinoids
Our Sour Diesel CBD flower strain has dark green buds, lathered with amber orange hairs across the surface.
Great hand trim, the incredible gassy sour notes wafting will certainly provoke salivation. Catch a taste while it lasts!
Experience the flavorful terpenes and the uplifting, mellow stride that follows this delightful toke. You will surely reach an enlightened state of mind and an ultra-relaxed physical state.
Come meet the hemp form of a classic strain that rightfully earned a legendary title for itself.
Grown in Las Vegas, Nevada.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!