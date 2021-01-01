CBD Delight LLC
3.5g Strawberry Shortcake High CBD Hemp Flower - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code
Contains
00.05% delta-9-THC
20.99% CBDa
22.58% Total Cannabinoids
Juicy, fresh strawberries with a delectable whipped cream topping a fluffy shortcake to create this sweet strain of hemp flower.
Strawberry Shortcake features dense nugs with a peppery scent to fill the air.
Expect a cerebral clarity an hour after you partake in the plentiful bounty offered by this strain.
For an affordable price, Strawberry Shortcake is sure to leave your wallet and heart satisfied.
Grown in Southern Oregon.
