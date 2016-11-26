500mg CBD Oil with Strawberry Haze Terpenes - CBD Delight LLC - 35% Discount Code
About this product
Visit this link for the full terpene content: https://www.cbddelight.net/Craft-Blends/Strawberry-Haze
500mg CBD Oil - $40
1,000mg CBD Oil - $60
1,500mg CBD Oil - $80
Every strength comes in a 1oz (30mL) tincture bottle.
99% Pure CBD Oil with craft terpene blends to maximize the entourage effect.
All natural flavors and an MCT Oil base.
3rd party lab tested.
Socially invigorating with a taste of tranquil chatty behavior. Discover a sense of authentic joy. Subtle energy and a warming sense of peace. Excellent for evening and daytime usage.
About this strain
Strawberry Haze, also known as "Arjan's Strawberry Haze," was created by Arjan and introduced on the market in 2006. In 2005, Strawberry Haze won 1st prize at the Green House Very Important Smokers Panel. The buds of Strawberry Haze smell of strawberries and provide a sweet taste, which is heightened when roots are given free reign in soil. It is characterized as a tall plant with long branches. Strawberry Haze is a simple plant to grow and maintain, as it is known to be adaptable to humidity. Flowering time is approximately 10 weeks with a THC level up to 20% and CBD of 1.2%.
Strawberry Haze effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Our oils are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. The primary reason we focus on CBD with Terpenes instead of full spectrum oil is reproducibility. Full spectrum tinctures are comparatively unreliable because the ratio of cannabinoids and terpenes varies between every single batch. We curate our menu with an attention for the individual needs of our customers. The flavors we use are all natural and chosen to mix with the flavor of our terpenes. The end result is an easy to tolerate flavor compared to the bitter flavor of full spectrum tinctures.
Our lotions are handmade with precise equipment to ensure a consistent quality. We crafted our terpene blend with a sole focus on improving the absorption and relief properties of CBD. The recipe we use is entirely created from our experience experimenting with terpenes since January, 2018.