We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
CBD Hempindica
Buy CBD Online at HEMPINDICA.NET Retail and Wholesale
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Concentrates
CBD Hempindica products
5 products
Beverages
Hempindica CBD Infused Yerba Mate Mate
by CBD Hempindica
5.0
(
1
)
Tinctures & Sublingual
1000mg CBD Tincture
by CBD Hempindica
Capsules
CBD Hempindica 50mg CBD Capsule
by CBD Hempindica
Gummies
CBD Gummies NOW AVAILABLE 10MG, 20MG, 25MG, 50mg
by CBD Hempindica
Ingestible
Hempindica Raw CBD Oil Concentrate
by CBD Hempindica
Home
Brands
CBD Hempindica
Catalog