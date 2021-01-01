About this product

The New 50mg CBD Hempindica Liquid Softgel is now available. The Liquid gel cap delivery system is unsurpassed in speed of application. CBD infused Hemp Oil encased in a softgel, with 50mg of potent full spectrum CBD. These capsules contain CBDA , CBC, CBN, CBV, and CBGA along with CBD. This Soft Gel can be taken on an empty stomach anytime.



Experience the ease of Hempindica's 50mg Liquid Soft Gel Capsule.....you'll be glad you did! WHOLESALE AND WHITE LABEL AVAILABLE!