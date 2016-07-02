About this product
• ZERO THC
• 480mg CBD in half gram
• Infused with terpenes
• Available in all 10 flavors
• CBD Shatter formulated to provide maximum flavor and the entourage effect
• Vaping Recommendations: Glass rigs or enails, always vape at low temps: 420-600 degrees Fahrenheit for best flavor. *DO NOT SMOKE ON RED HOT NAIL*
MAY HELP WITH: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal & Anxiety
INGREDIENTS: CBD & TERPENES
(NO VG/PG, NO DIACETYL & NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS)
CBD Shatter MAY HELP WITH:
BLUEBERRY: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal & Anxiety
CHERRY PIE: Memory, Focus, Alertness, Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Antimicrobial, Mood Enhancer
GHOST TRAIN HAZE: Insomnia/ Sedative, Anti-Bacterial, Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Pain, Antioxidant
GRAPE KUSH: Anxiety, Inflammation, Focus
JACK HERER: Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Antioxidant, Anti-Bacterial
LEMON SQUEEZE: Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Memory, Focus, Alertness
SOUR DIESEL: Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Pain, Antioxidant, Muscle Relaxation
SOUR TANGIE: Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal
STRAWBERRY COUGH: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Memory, Focus, Alertness
WATERMELON OG: Anxiety, Anti-Depressant, Nausea
Always do your own research about CBD.These statements and products have not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease.
About this strain
Lemon Daddy is a sativa-dominant cross between the flavorful Super Lemon Haze and a resin-heavy Granddaddy Purple. Together, these two parents pass on a fresh citrus and grape aroma that lingers after the exhale. Mellow effects settle in shortly after, promoting relaxation and enhanced focus useful for any time of the day.
Lemon Daddy effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Focused
63% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
18% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
27% of people say it helps with fatigue
Muscle spasms
27% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
