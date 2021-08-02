About this product
• ZERO THC
• Introductory Dosage
• 250-400 puffs per pen
• Convenient & Discrete for on the go use
• 50mg CBD in .5ml vape solution
• Available in all 10 flavors
INGREDIENTS: MCT, CBD, TERPENES
(NO VG/PG, NO DIACETYL & NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS)
View Test Results at https://cbdlion.com/pages/test-results
CBD VAPE PENS MAY HELP WITH:
BLUEBERRY: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal & Anxiety
CHERRY PIE: Memory, Focus, Alertness, Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Antimicrobial, Mood Enhancer
GHOST TRAIN HAZE: Insomnia/ Sedative, Anti-Bacterial, Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Pain, Antioxidant
GRAPE KUSH: Anxiety, Inflammation, Focus
JACK HERER: Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Antioxidant, Anti-Bacterial
LEMON SQUEEZE: Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Memory, Focus, Alertness
SOUR DIESEL: Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Pain, Antioxidant, Muscle Relaxation
SOUR TANGIE: Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal
STRAWBERRY COUGH: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Memory, Focus, Alertness
WATERMELON OG: Anxiety, Anti-Depressant, Nausea
Always do your own research about CBD.These statements and products have not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease.
About this strain
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
Cherry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,405 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
26% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
