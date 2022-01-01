About this product
• ZERO THC
• Introductory Dosage
• 250-400 puffs per pen
• Convenient & Discrete for on the go use
• 50mg CBD in .5ml vape solution
• Available in all 10 flavors
INGREDIENTS: MCT, CBD, TERPENES
(NO VG/PG, NO DIACETYL & NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS)
View Test Results at https://cbdlion.com/pages/test-results
CBD VAPE PENS MAY HELP WITH:
BLUEBERRY: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal & Anxiety
CHERRY PIE: Memory, Focus, Alertness, Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Antimicrobial, Mood Enhancer
GHOST TRAIN HAZE: Insomnia/ Sedative, Anti-Bacterial, Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Pain, Antioxidant
GRAPE KUSH: Anxiety, Inflammation, Focus
JACK HERER: Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Antioxidant, Anti-Bacterial
LEMON SQUEEZE: Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Memory, Focus, Alertness
SOUR DIESEL: Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Pain, Antioxidant, Muscle Relaxation
SOUR TANGIE: Anxiety, Nausea, Calmness, Antidepressant, Inflammation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal
STRAWBERRY COUGH: Pain, Antioxidant, Inflammation, Muscle Relaxation, Insomnia/Sedative, Anti-Fungal, Memory, Focus, Alertness
WATERMELON OG: Anxiety, Anti-Depressant, Nausea
Always do your own research about CBD.These statements and products have not been evaluated or tested by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease.
