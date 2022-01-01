Looking for a quick, enjoyable way to consume CBD? You’ll love our gummy line that features 3 distinct flavors of Strawberry, Raspberry and Orange. Infused not sprayed, with organic, non GMO hemp derived CBD with ZERO THC. Comes in 20 pieces per jar of 25mg cubes.



PRODUCT OVERVIEW



• 500mg of CBD per bottle (25mg per piece)



• 20 pieces per bottle



• All Organic/Vegan Recipes



DIRECTIONS: Consume 1-2 pieces per day or as needed. Start with a low dosage and increase slowly.



Ingredients: Organic Tapioca Syrup, Organic Sugar Cane Sugar, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Organic Fruit and Vegetable Juice (for color), Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Malic Acid,Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Carnauba Wax, Cannabidiol.



KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN



This product has not been evaluated by the FDA.