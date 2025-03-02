We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
CBD Living
CBD Products for Everyday Use
6
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Topicals
Edibles
Hemp CBD
Concentrates
Pets
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
3 products
Shatter
Durban Poison CBD Shatter 1000mg
by CBD Living
THC 0%
CBD 0%
starting at
$30.00
½ gram
Shatter
Orange Cookies Shatter 1000mg
by CBD Living
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Ingestible
CBD Live Isolate Powder 1g
by CBD Living
THC 0%
CBD 999%
Home
Brands
CBD Living
Catalog
Concentrates