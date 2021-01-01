About this product

CBD Living Gel Caps combine CBD with non-psychoactive phytocannabinoids, terpenes, phospholipids, nutrient-rich hemp oil and Omega -3,-6 and-9 Fatty Acids, creating what is called an Entourage Effect.



Utilizing our Proprietary Self-Emulsifying Technology allows oil soluble nutrients, including our Broad Spectrum CBD, to be delivered in an oil formulation. As soon as the oil hits the stomach’s aqueous media, a water soluble micelle structure is formed with a particle size of <100 nanometers. The droplets are carried from the lymphatic system directly to the bloodstream for fast, sustained relief.