About this product
CBD Living Bath Bombs will enhance your bath-time ritual. Relax with 100 mg of CBD, invigorating scents and natural moisturizers that will leave your skin feeling soft.
Utilizing our Proprietary Skin Retention Technology allows nutrients to better penetrate the layers of the skin, and stay on the skin longer, for lasting relief.
A relaxing Lavender scent fuses with Jasmine, Clove, Lemon, and Ylang-Ylang to help you destress and unwind before bed.
About this brand
CBD Living
Driven by our interest in the global hemp industry, we spent our early days lab-testing claims on other company’s products. After noticing gaps between what people were advertising and the level of expertise that companies where bringing, we decided to create CBD Living to push the envelope on the science of CBD. First established in 2013 and headquartered in Corona, California, CBD Living has grown to reach stores all over the world, providing people with products far superior than any other hemp-derived CBD product on the market.