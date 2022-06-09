About this product
CBD Living Gummy Rings are a mouth full of flavor every time. Each cherry ring contains 10 mg of broad spectrum nano-CBD, 10 calories and 4 grams of sugar.
Utilizing our Proprietary Water Soluble Nano Technology, wherein our in-house scientists break down the CBD into nanoparticles, allowing it to pass easily through the blood membrane. This technique lets the nano-sized CBD immediately penetrate into your body’s cells, giving increased bioavailability at the cellular level - no waiting!
About this brand
CBD Living
Driven by our interest in the global hemp industry, we spent our early days lab-testing claims on other company’s products. After noticing gaps between what people were advertising and the level of expertise that companies where bringing, we decided to create CBD Living to push the envelope on the science of CBD. First established in 2013 and headquartered in Corona, California, CBD Living has grown to reach stores all over the world, providing people with products far superior than any other hemp-derived CBD product on the market.