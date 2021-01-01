About this product



CBD Living Freeze is a cold therapy, airless pump or roll-on, gel infused with Broad-Spectrum Nano CBD that can be applied locally to inflamed or painful muscles. Soothing menthol creates a “cooling”effect, while CBD penetrates the skin for immediate relief.



Utilizing our Proprietary Skin Retention Technology allows nutrients to better penetrate the layers of the skin, and stay on the skin longer, for lasting relief.

