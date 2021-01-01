About this product
CBD Living Freeze is a cold therapy, airless pump or roll-on, gel infused with Broad-Spectrum Nano CBD that can be applied locally to inflamed or painful muscles. Soothing menthol creates a “cooling”effect, while CBD penetrates the skin for immediate relief.
Utilizing our Proprietary Skin Retention Technology allows nutrients to better penetrate the layers of the skin, and stay on the skin longer, for lasting relief.
Utilizing our Proprietary Skin Retention Technology allows nutrients to better penetrate the layers of the skin, and stay on the skin longer, for lasting relief.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CBD Living
Driven by our interest in the global hemp industry, we spent our early days lab-testing claims on other company’s products. After noticing gaps between what people were advertising and the level of expertise that companies where bringing, we decided to create CBD Living to push the envelope on the science of CBD. First established in 2013 and headquartered in Corona, California, CBD Living has grown to reach stores all over the world, providing people with products far superior than any other hemp-derived CBD product on the market.