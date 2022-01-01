About this product
The Bag of CBD Living Natural Gummies are a great snack to take on the go! Conveniently presented in lay-flat packaging, this is the best way to get your daily dose of CBD when you are out.
This bag contains 10 gummies of various flavours, including cherry, lime, pineapple, orange and lemon.
Each natural gummy contains 10mg of nano-CBD (100mg per bag).
The ingredient list for CBD Living’s Natural Gummies:
Full spectrum Nano hemp extract (CBD)
Sugar
Corn syrup
Gelatin
Citric acid
Coconut oil
Carnauba wax
Natural fruit flavoring
Natural coloring
This bag contains 10 gummies of various flavours, including cherry, lime, pineapple, orange and lemon.
Each natural gummy contains 10mg of nano-CBD (100mg per bag).
The ingredient list for CBD Living’s Natural Gummies:
Full spectrum Nano hemp extract (CBD)
Sugar
Corn syrup
Gelatin
Citric acid
Coconut oil
Carnauba wax
Natural fruit flavoring
Natural coloring
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CBD Living
Driven by our interest in the global hemp industry, we spent our early days lab-testing claims on other company’s products. After noticing gaps between what people were advertising and the level of expertise that companies where bringing, we decided to create CBD Living to push the envelope on the science of CBD. First established in 2013 and headquartered in Corona, California, CBD Living has grown to reach stores all over the world, providing people with products far superior than any other hemp-derived CBD product on the market.