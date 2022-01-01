The Bag of CBD Living Natural Gummies are a great snack to take on the go! Conveniently presented in lay-flat packaging, this is the best way to get your daily dose of CBD when you are out.



This bag contains 10 gummies of various flavours, including cherry, lime, pineapple, orange and lemon.

Each natural gummy contains 10mg of nano-CBD (100mg per bag).



The ingredient list for CBD Living’s Natural Gummies:



Full spectrum Nano hemp extract (CBD)

Sugar

Corn syrup

Gelatin

Citric acid

Coconut oil

Carnauba wax

Natural fruit flavoring

Natural coloring