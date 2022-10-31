Boost your immune system while getting your daily dose of CBD. CBD Living Immunity Tincture has a delicious sugar-free Citrus flavor to help get your day off on the right foot.



In addition to CBD Living’s Immune Complex (containing Ashwagandha Root, Echinacea Extract, Ginger Root and Lemon Balm Extract), each 2 ml serving of CBD Living Immunity Tincture contains 111% Daily Value Vitamin C and a well studied Organic Beta Glucan Extract.



CBD Living’s Proprietary Self Emulsifying Technology allows oil soluble nutrients, including our broad spectrum CBD, to be delivered in an oil formulation. As soon as the oil hits the stomach’s aqueous media, a water soluble micelle structure is formed with a particle size of <100 nanometers. The droplets are carried from the lymphatic system directly to the bloodstream for fast, sustained relief.