CBD Living Tinctures are easy and convenient, and can be taken directly under the tongue or mixed with food and beverages. Experienced CBD users can use tinctures to get the highest possible CBD concentrations available - up to 10,000 mg.



Utilizing our Proprietary Self Emulsifying Technology allows oil soluble nutrients, including our broad spectrum CBD, to be delivered in an oil formulation. As soon as the oil hits the stomach’s aqueous media, a water soluble micelle structure is formed with a particle size of <100 nanometers. The droplets are carried from the lymphatic system directly to the bloodstream for fast, sustained relief.