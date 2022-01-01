About this product
CBD Living’s topical patch is a great way to target pain and inflammation in the body. It can be applied directly over the affected area and provides almost instantaneous relief.
The CBD Living Pain Relief Patch is extremely convenient and can be worn discreetly under clothing.
CBD Living topical patches provide up to 96 hours of pain relief.
One box contains one patch.
About this brand
CBD Living
Driven by our interest in the global hemp industry, we spent our early days lab-testing claims on other company’s products. After noticing gaps between what people were advertising and the level of expertise that companies where bringing, we decided to create CBD Living to push the envelope on the science of CBD. First established in 2013 and headquartered in Corona, California, CBD Living has grown to reach stores all over the world, providing people with products far superior than any other hemp-derived CBD product on the market.