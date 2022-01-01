CBD Living’s flagship product, CBD Living Water, was created in 2014 and has been constantly improved ever since. Our newest version boasts 10 mg of nano-CBD per BPA & BPS-free bottle and is alkaline (9+ pH) to decrease acidity and inflammation in the body.



NO AFTER TASTE, TASTE JUST LIKE FRESH CLEAN WATER!



Utilizing our Proprietary Water Soluble Nano Technology, wherein our in-house scientists break down the CBD into nanoparticles, allowing it to pass easily through the blood membrane. This technique lets the nano-sized CBD immediately penetrate into your body’s cells, giving increased bioavailability at the cellular level - no waiting!