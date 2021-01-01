Loading…
CBD Living

Cocounut Lime CBD Soap 100mg

About this product

CBD Living Soap is made from 100% natural ingredients and coconut oil that will refresh and rejuvenate your senses.

Utilizing our Proprietary Skin Retention Technology allows nutrients to better penetrate the layers of the skin, and stay on the skin longer, for lasting relief.

Refreshing Coconut Lime unites with Cucumber, Juniper Berry and Sea Buckthorn to energize and refresh the senses.
