CBD Living Gummies are the most delicious way to get your CBD. Available in five fruity flavors - Cherry, Pineapple, Apple, Orange and Lemon - each gummy contains 10 mg of Broad Spectrum Nano CBD, along with 10 calories and just 1 gram of sugar.



Utilizing our Proprietary Water Soluble Nano Technology, wherein our in-house scientists break down the CBD into nanoparticles, allowing it to pass easily through the blood membrane. This technique lets the nano-sized CBD immediately penetrate into your body’s cells, giving increased bioavailability at the cellular level - no waiting!



