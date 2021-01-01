About this product

Relax and unwind with a cup of CBD Living Loose Leaf Tea. Available in five mouthwatering flavors, CBD Living Loose Leaf Tea combines 250 mg of organic nano CBD with the highest-quality organic tea leaves and can be served hot or cold.



Utilizing our Proprietary Self-Emulsifying delivery system increases bioavailability, meaning you absorb more CBD into your system, faster.



CBD Living Mango Herbal Loose Leaf Tea uses the sweet flavors of mango and peach for a truly fruity experience. This flavor is caffeine-free.