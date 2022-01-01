About this product
CBD Living Instant Coffee will wake up your senses with every cup. A convenient way to enjoy your daily doses of CBD and caffeine, and can be served hot or cold.
Utilizing our Proprietary Self-Emulsifying delivery system increases bioavailability, meaning you absorb more CBD into your system, faster.
CBD Living Instant Matcha Coffee is perfect for the person who hates deciding between coffee and matcha for their beverage of choice!
Driven by our interest in the global hemp industry, we spent our early days lab-testing claims on other company’s products. After noticing gaps between what people were advertising and the level of expertise that companies where bringing, we decided to create CBD Living to push the envelope on the science of CBD. First established in 2013 and headquartered in Corona, California, CBD Living has grown to reach stores all over the world, providing people with products far superior than any other hemp-derived CBD product on the market.