CBD Living
Matcha Instant Tea 250mg
About this product
Relax and unwind with a cup of CBD Living Instant Matcha Tea. With no special tea brewing equipment needed, you can experience the unique flavor of matcha anytime, anywhere. This flavor contains caffeine.
Utilizing our Proprietary Self-Emulsifying delivery system increases bioavailability, meaning you absorb more CBD into your system, faster.
