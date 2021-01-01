About this product

Vegetarian and Vegans, rejoice: You can still enjoy the fruity flavor of CBD Living Gummies without the animal products. CBD Living Vegan Gummies use all-natural tapioca syrup and pectin instead of gelatin, and still contains the same great taste. Each CBD Living Vegan Gummy contains 10 calories and 1 gram of sugar.



Utilizing our Proprietary Water Soluble Nano Technology, wherein our in-house scientists break down the CBD into nanoparticles, allowing it to pass easily through the blood membrane. This technique lets the nano-sized CBD immediately penetrate into your body’s cells, giving increased bioavailability at the cellular level - no waiting!