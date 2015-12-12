About this strain
Incredible Hulk, also known as "The Hulk," is a sativa marijuana strain that harnesses the active and stimulating effects of its parent strains, Green Crack and Jack Herer. Creativity and social energy get a boost while blueberry, pineapple, and earthy flavors overwhelm the palate. This high-energy sativa is preferred as a daytime remedy for minor aches and pains.
Incredible Hulk effects
Reported by real people like you
85 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
57% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
15% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
CBD Plus USA
Are you looking for a safer, more natural way to relieve pain? CBD might be what you're missing. The legalization of cannabidiol has provided the opportunity to seek treatment for stress-related, or physical, ailments in an organic way. If you're tired of your medication not getting the job done, you've come to the right place.
Stop by any of our locations and speak to one of our CBD experts. It is our mission to work with you to find the product that best suits your needs. Come in today and find relief the natural way.
Stop by any of our locations and speak to one of our CBD experts. It is our mission to work with you to find the product that best suits your needs. Come in today and find relief the natural way.