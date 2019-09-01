About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.
Lifter effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
About this brand
CBD Plus USA
Are you looking for a safer, more natural way to relieve pain? CBD might be what you're missing. The legalization of cannabidiol has provided the opportunity to seek treatment for stress-related, or physical, ailments in an organic way. If you're tired of your medication not getting the job done, you've come to the right place.
Stop by any of our locations and speak to one of our CBD experts. It is our mission to work with you to find the product that best suits your needs. Come in today and find relief the natural way.
