Reported by real people like you
201 people told us about effects:
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
43% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
