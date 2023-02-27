This 30mL bottle contains 2500mg of Colorado Cures Premium Full Spectrum Canna Extract, MCT Coconut Oil and less than 3mg/mL THC to promote a more measurable therapeutic relief. Precisely formulated with 113 known plant cannabinoids each with their own therapeutic benefit, this Cannabis oil is capable of engaging the entourage effect while limiting the neuroactive properties to little if any at all.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Are you looking for a safer, more natural way to relieve pain? CBD might be what you're missing. The legalization of cannabidiol has provided the opportunity to seek treatment for stress-related, or physical, ailments in an organic way. If you're tired of your medication not getting the job done, you've come to the right place.
Stop by any of our locations and speak to one of our CBD experts. It is our mission to work with you to find the product that best suits your needs. Come in today and find relief the natural way.