 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. CBD Rollie
CBD Rollie Cover Photo

CBD Rollie

CBD Potent Rolling Papers & Wraps

CBD+ Cone
CBD+ Cone
CBD Rollie - All-Flower Blunt Wraps
CBD Rollie - All-Flower Blunt Wraps

About CBD Rollie

CBD Rollies are the first and only CBD infused rolling papers and wraps in the world! ​ Our "CBD Rollie," the product we are named after, is an all natural wrap made from full CBD flower buds! Compared to blunt wraps, which are made from tobacco, and hemp wraps made from harsh hemp fibers, our wraps are made full CBD buds. Other hemp wraps claim to contain CBD, but they made by industrially processing hemp fibers, so all the CBD and terpenes are lost. Our wraps and papers are the only smoking products on the market that actually contain CBD. All our products are proudly made here in the United State and we only use the highest quality CBD flowers and CBD extracts.