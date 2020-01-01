CBD Rollies are the first and only CBD infused rolling papers and wraps in the world! ​ Our "CBD Rollie," the product we are named after, is an all natural wrap made from full CBD flower buds! Compared to blunt wraps, which are made from tobacco, and hemp wraps made from harsh hemp fibers, our wraps are made full CBD buds. Other hemp wraps claim to contain CBD, but they made by industrially processing hemp fibers, so all the CBD and terpenes are lost. Our wraps and papers are the only smoking products on the market that actually contain CBD. All our products are proudly made here in the United State and we only use the highest quality CBD flowers and CBD extracts.