Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CBD Vape Genius

CBD Vape Genius

CBDfx Agave Berry Gummies Turmeric and Spirulina 40mg (8 Pack)

About this product

CBDFX Gummies formula is combined with spirulina and turmeric, slight spice and superfood. This is one antioxidant gummy that you can have when you need it the most to get a serious boost of nutrients while you enjoy our delectable CBD Gummies. Visit: https://cbdvapegenius.net/cbdfx-gummies-turmeric-and-spirulina-cbd-300mg-1
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!