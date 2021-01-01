CBD Wellness
CBD Wellness 4oz 1000mg Lavender & Eucalptus Balm
About this product
Are simply infused herbal oils combined with beeswax- to thicken them into a solid state. We incorporated whole plants/herbs in our salves and may find some of these finely ground or pulverized components of the herbs themselves from time to time. These salves are great for treating local conditions; the effects target the area of the body on which they’re applied.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!