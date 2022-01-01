About this product
The Bae N Chil Bundle has absolutely everything you need!
This Bundle Includes:
Premium Infused Gummies - 10 Pack 125mg
Weedos Infused Nacho Cheese Chips - 250mg
(1) Infused Kief Coated Pre-Roll - 1gram Pre-Roll
(1) Hell Ya! D8 Drink Mix - 150mg
Hemp Infused Massage Oil - 4oz Container
And remember, as good as our snacks taste, please start small until you become familiar and comfortable with the effects, then adjust accordingly.
Wait 60-90 minutes for effect and do not drive or operate heavy machinery. Do not eat or drink our products all at one time unless you are experienced with the product as effects may be delayed. Each bite is different for everyone.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
This Bundle Includes:
Premium Infused Gummies - 10 Pack 125mg
Weedos Infused Nacho Cheese Chips - 250mg
(1) Infused Kief Coated Pre-Roll - 1gram Pre-Roll
(1) Hell Ya! D8 Drink Mix - 150mg
Hemp Infused Massage Oil - 4oz Container
And remember, as good as our snacks taste, please start small until you become familiar and comfortable with the effects, then adjust accordingly.
Wait 60-90 minutes for effect and do not drive or operate heavy machinery. Do not eat or drink our products all at one time unless you are experienced with the product as effects may be delayed. Each bite is different for everyone.
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Royal Vibes Cannabis
Royal Vibes is a holistically focused, online dispensary who carries 100% hemp derived THC compounds. In addition, we carry CBD, natural and organic products that have that have the potential to enhance and accommodate every lifestyle.