About this product
Royal Vibes Infused Pain Cream has concentrated amounts of potent premium CBD. It packs all of the anti-inflammatory natural benefits of CBD into a soothing moisturizing cream that can be applied topically for targeted relief.
Key Features
-No chemical additives
-Contains 100% unrefined broad-spectrum CBD
-Contains 600mg of CBD per 2oz container
-Soothing & Nourishing
About this brand
Royal Vibes Cannabis
Royal Vibes is a holistically focused, online dispensary who carries 100% hemp derived THC compounds. In addition, we carry CBD, natural and organic products that have that have the potential to enhance and accommodate every lifestyle.