Who said you have to pick just one? Find out what all of the buzz is about and try them all!



Each Pre-Roll has 1 GRAM of INFUSED HEMP FLOWER and is filled in an organic RAW KING SIZE CONE then dusted with an award-winning KIEF COATING on the outside.



The Happy Vibes Pre-Roll Combo Pack includes:



DELTA 8 KUSH - 240 MG/G CBD | 80 MG/G Δ8 THC - (Indica, Relief)



DELTA 10 - CITRON

Type: Sativa dominant hybrid

Lineage: Limeade Fuel

Aroma: Citrus, Lemon, Earthy

Feeling: Energy, creative,



Cannabinoid Profile & Potency levels:

14.0% CBDA

0.0% CBD

8% D10 THC (80 mg per gram)

0.299% Total THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)

No detectable delta-9 THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)



DELTA THC-O GARLIC OG

Type: Indica leaning hybrid

Lineage: Jazzy Garlic OG

Aroma: Dank, Kush, Garlic

Feeling: Relief, Relax, Calm



Cannabinoid Profile & Potency levels:

12.0% CBDA

14.2% CBD

7% THC-O (70 MG per gram)

0.289% Total THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)

No detectable delta-9 THC (Legal limit is 0.3%

