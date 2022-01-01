About this product
Who said you have to pick just one? Find out what all of the buzz is about and try them all!
Each Pre-Roll has 1 GRAM of INFUSED HEMP FLOWER and is filled in an organic RAW KING SIZE CONE then dusted with an award-winning KIEF COATING on the outside.
The Happy Vibes Pre-Roll Combo Pack includes:
DELTA 8 KUSH - 240 MG/G CBD | 80 MG/G Δ8 THC - (Indica, Relief)
DELTA 10 - CITRON
Type: Sativa dominant hybrid
Lineage: Limeade Fuel
Aroma: Citrus, Lemon, Earthy
Feeling: Energy, creative,
Cannabinoid Profile & Potency levels:
14.0% CBDA
0.0% CBD
8% D10 THC (80 mg per gram)
0.299% Total THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)
No detectable delta-9 THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)
DELTA THC-O GARLIC OG
Type: Indica leaning hybrid
Lineage: Jazzy Garlic OG
Aroma: Dank, Kush, Garlic
Feeling: Relief, Relax, Calm
Cannabinoid Profile & Potency levels:
12.0% CBDA
14.2% CBD
7% THC-O (70 MG per gram)
0.289% Total THC (Legal limit is 0.3%)
No detectable delta-9 THC (Legal limit is 0.3%
About this brand
Royal Vibes Cannabis
Royal Vibes is a holistically focused, online dispensary who carries 100% hemp derived THC compounds. In addition, we carry CBD, natural and organic products that have that have the potential to enhance and accommodate every lifestyle.