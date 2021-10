About this product

Our Hemp Oil Tinctures are some of the purest CBD oils available. Blended with only two ingredients, this 1500mg CBDfx tincture provides you with a potent dose of the highest quality, full spectrum CBD oil in a conjunction with wholesome MCT oil. Our CBD oil is CO2 extracted from organically grown which preserves the vital range of cannabinoids, amino acids, omega 3-6 and 9’s and natural vitamins.