  3. CBDfx
About CBDfx

CBDfx is a Southern California-based company focused on providing high quality, full-spectrum CBD to customers in a wide variety of formats. A respected industry leader, the company began with a full range of CBD vape products, and has since expanded to include edible, topical, and pet-oriented CBD products as well. CBDfx’s mission is to offer the purest and most effective organic/ethically sourced CBD options on the market today, and the company demonstrates this commitment to quality by making all batch lab reports publicly available online. With impeccably friendly customer support, fun and exciting product innovation, and premium quality that can be felt right down to the packaging, CBDfx is poised to dominate this emerging market for years to come.

