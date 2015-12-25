About this strain
A collaboration from TGA Genetics and Aficionado Seeds, Cuvee crosses Space Queen and the clone-only Pinot Noir. This strain will hit you fast with a relaxing body high and the taste of sweet cherries and chocolate. Rich flavor paired with copious amounts of resin make Cuvee a great strain for making cannabis concentrates.
Cuvee effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
34% of people report feeling giggly
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
