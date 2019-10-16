CBDiscovery
Lemon Meringue Terp Sugar 1g
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
Lemon Meringue effects
167 people told us about effects:
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
