Sunshine, also known as "Sunshine OG," is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Sunshine Daydream. You can expect Sunshine to deliver blissful, happy, and uplifting effects - even on the darkest days. This strain offers fruity citrus flavors with tropical undertones. Medical marijuana patients choose Sunshine to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, nausea and appetite loss. Growers say this strain has light green buds that glisten with trichomes.