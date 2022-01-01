About this product
180MG of Pure 99.9% Pure Isolate (CO2 Extracted) & 99.9% THC-Free.
Premium Organic & All Natural with no preservatives.
Made in hemp farms in the USA.
Ingredients: Hemp Derived Cannabidiol(6mg), Turmacin(100mg), MSM(5mg), Verisol® Collagen Peptide(100mg), Purified Water, Potassium Sorbate,
Sucralose, Glycerin, Xylitol, Xanthan Gum, Lecithin (from Sunflower), Coconut Oil, Natural Flavors.
Legal in all 50 states
About this brand
CBDKai
CBD Kai has been providing organic quality CBD oils, CBD Gummies, CBD Sleep Spray, CBD Gels and CBD Pet Treats for over 3 years. We offer free shipping nation wide !!