cbdMD’s Gummies provide the easiest and tastiest way to get all the benefits of cbdMD’s unique Superior Broad Spectrum CBD formula. Each gummy is made with organic sweeteners, natural flavors and colors, and an infusion of CBD supported by CBG, CBN, and select terpenes. Every batch is lab-tested to ensure that there are consistent levels of cannabinoids and no detectable amount of THC. Choose from three different concentrations, all with a tasty mix of strawberry, raspberry, orange, and tropical fruit flavors.
cbdMD Strives to Make Hemp-Based Wellness Support Accessible To Everyone!
Through the power of industry innovation, premium products, and passionate customer service, we believe it’s our responsibility to better educate the public on the many applications of trustworthy CBD products.
