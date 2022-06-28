Get your best sleep ever with cbdMD’s CBD PM softgels. Each softgel has 3 mg of melatonin along with a special blend of soothing herbs, like valerian, chamomile and hops. Choose from concentrations of 33 mg broad spectrum CBD per softgel, or 40 mg CBD with 10 mg CBN for extra snooze-inducing powers. CBD PM softgels are made without artificial flavors or colors, and are rigorously tested to ensure each one has consistent levels of cannabinoids and no detectable amount of THC. That makes them the perfect addition to your travel bag, bedside table, or anywhere you need them to get high-quality sleep.