Elevate your Delta 9 CBD gummies experience with these delicious, sunny, lemon treats! This CBD gummy is a balanced blend in a Sativa and Indica style to bring the sunshine every day. They might just be your new favorite summer vibe!



Like all of our Delta 9 products, you’ll enjoy the power of our high potency, hemp-derived full spectrum CBD blended perfectly with Delta 9 THC to deliver the full plant profile of benefits. Enjoy the boost of a better mood and steady chill everytime, while taking your wellness to a higher level.



- Includes 5 mg of Delta 9 THC and 5 mg of CBD Per Serving

- Bright lemon flavor in a hybrid Sativa + Indica style blend

- Vegan and Gluten-Free

- Must be 21 Years or Older to Purchase

- Farm Bill Compliant and Legal in Most States



Brighten your summer with these delicious Delta 9 THC gummies and see what all the buzz is about! As with any CBD or THC products, it's important to start slow and allow your body to adjust. We recommend starting out with the suggested serving size which is one gummy. Once you know how you will respond, you can slowly increase your serving to achieve your desired effect. Do not exceed 2 gummies in a 6-hour period and do not take more than 8 gummies in a 24-hour period.



Because each of these gummies contain 5 mg of THC per serving, it's important to note that they may have an intoxicating effect depending on your tolerance to THC. Depending on your needs, you can enjoy these Delta 9 gummies to lift your mood and enjoy a calm, elevated experience.



ADULT USE ONLY. Not for sale to persons under 21 years of age.



SUGGESTED USE: Once daily or as needed.



WARNING: Do not drive or operate heavy machinery after consuming this product. May cause drowsiness. Do not combine with alcohol or medication. Use responsibly and follow Suggested Use guidelines.

