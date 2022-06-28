If you want full spectrum CBD to be part of your daily regimen, there’s no easier or more convenient way to do it than with cbdMD’s Full Spectrum CBD Softgels. Each softgel contains 40 mg of full spectrum hemp extract, which includes 33 mg of CBD and 7 mg of supportive cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, and 1 mg of THC. The formula gives you whole-plant benefits without getting you high, and it’s hemp-derived so it’s legal throughout the country. cbdMD’s softgels are easy to swallow and third-party lab-tested so you always know exactly what you’re putting into your body.
cbdMD Strives to Make Hemp-Based Wellness Support Accessible To Everyone!
Through the power of industry innovation, premium products, and passionate customer service, we believe it’s our responsibility to better educate the public on the many applications of trustworthy CBD products.
