cbdMD’s Full Spectrum Formula includes multiple cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, and CBC along with select terpenes and just a touch of THC for the greatest whole-plant benefits. These non-intoxicating gummies are great for relaxing and getting your best sleep, and come in two delicious mixes of fruit flavors. Choose from three concentrations ranging from 25 mg to 50 mg of CBD per gummy, with 1 mg to 3 mg of THC in each piece. cbdMD Full Spectrum CBD Gummies will soon be your favorite way to enjoy the power of CBD+THC!

